Bhopal: Unlocking process to begin on June 1, hotspot areas to be converted into micro-containment zones, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the unlocking process will begin on June 1. He made the announcement at a meeting over controlling of Covid-19 on Saturday. All the ministers and officials took part in it. Chouhan has further said that all development blocks and village panchayats are to be freed from the coronavirus and that unlocking will be done with the peopleís cooperation.
Chouhan said that the positivity rate is below 5% in the state, so the unlocking process will slowly begin. According to Chouhan, an impactful strategy has to be made for unlocking, so that the virus may be prevented from spreading. There are reports of high positivity rates from many districts for which an area-specific strategy has to be made, he said.
Chouhan has directed the officials to monitor areas from where reports of high positivity rate are being received. In such places, micro-containment zones should be set up, he added.
The drive for testing should be speeded up and nobody with Covid-19 symptoms should be left out, he said. Testing should not be stopped even if there is a single case, he added.
The corona curfew began on April 9. The entire state has been placed under curfew since April 12. The governmentís decision to begin the unlocking process indicates that the state will return to normal after 51 days.
Curfew extended till June 1 in Bhopal
The corona curfew has been extended in the state capital till 6 am on June 1. Earlier, the state capital was placed under curfew till May 24, but it was extended later.
