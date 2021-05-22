Bhopal: Unlocking process to begin on June 1, hotspot areas to be converted into micro-containment zones, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the unlocking process will begin on June 1. He made the announcement at a meeting over controlling of Covid-19 on Saturday. All the ministers and officials took part in it. Chouhan has further said that all development blocks and village panchayats are to be freed from the coronavirus and that unlocking will be done with the peopleís cooperation.

Chouhan said that the positivity rate is below 5% in the state, so the unlocking process will slowly begin. According to Chouhan, an impactful strategy has to be made for unlocking, so that the virus may be prevented from spreading. There are reports of high positivity rates from many districts for which an area-specific strategy has to be made, he said.

Chouhan has directed the officials to monitor areas from where reports of high positivity rate are being received. In such places, micro-containment zones should be set up, he added.