Bhopal: Man Found Dead In Drainage In Bag Sewaniya, Probe On To Ascertain Cause Of Death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in Bag Sewaniya at around 4 pm on Sunday, the police informed. Police added that locals spotted the body and informed them, after which they began to probe.

Bag Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Sanjeev Chouksey told Free Press that the body's identity has not been ascertained yet.

According to localities, the body was lying dead in a drainage located behind the Meenakshi planet city. As soon as informed, police rushed to the spot and found a decomposed body infested with worms.

The deceased's legs had been tied by a rope which arises suspicion of murder, the police opined.

SHO Chouksey continued by saying that the unidentified man’s left arm contained a tattoo of the sun and he was inked with a snake on his chest along with a name “DEEPALI”.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are persevering in their efforts to ascertain his identity, along with the reason behind his death.

