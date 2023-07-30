MP Weather Update: Possibility Of Heavy Rainfall In Several Districts Of Madhya Pradesh

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over the past two days, southeastern parts of Madhya Pradesh have been experiencing monsoon system activity.

In Bhopal, the impact of heat and humidity may be felt, with a possibility of light rainfall in some areas. Indore may experience occasional moderate rainfall, while Gwalior is likely to receive light showers. In Jabalpur, some localities might witness scattered showers, while the district overall may experience periodic downpours.

In Ujjain, no heavy rainfall alert has been issued, with certain areas possibly experiencing light showers.

According to the weather department, an alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

In seven districts, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, along with other districts, may experience light to moderate rainfall.

Senior weather scientist, HS Pandey, mentioned that moderate to heavy rains are currently prevailing in southeastern and eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, this phase is expected to subside in three to four days, but a forecast indicates a return of heavy rainfall across the entire state from August 5.

Since the beginning of June, MP received overall rainfall that is 5% above average. However, there is a disparity with eastern districts witnessing 7% less rainfall and western regions experiencing 17% excess rainfall.

Currently, heavy rain and floods are affecting eight districts, while ten districts are experiencing significant rainfall. Additionally, 35 districts are witnessing light showers.

