Bhopal: Farmer Dies After Bike Skids On Khajuri Sadak | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old farmer died while undergoing treatment at Chirayu hospital in Bhopal on Sunday morning, the police said.

The police added that the bike of the man had skidded on Khajuri Sadak on the night of July 21, after which he sustained grievous injuries and had been admitted to the Chirayu hospital in Bhainsakhedi.

Khajuri Sadak police station house officer (SHO) Sandhya Mishra said that the man who died while undergoing treatment was Chand Singh (50). On July 21, he had gone to his brother’s house in Bhounri to meet him.

While he was returning at 8 pm on July 21, his bike skidded as it was raining from quite some time in the city. Singh had sustained grievous injuries on his head and other body parts.

The locals had rushed Singh to Chirayu hospital located in Bhainsakhedi. On Sunday at 9 am, Singh’s health deteriorated and he died. SHO Mishra said that Singh left two sons and a daughter behind.