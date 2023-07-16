Bhopal: Two Minor Girls Molested In 1 Day, Accused At Large

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate incidents of minor girls being molested in the city came to light on Saturday, the police said. The first incident took place in Shahpura, while the other incident was reported from Kolar.

Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said that a minor girl aged 17 is a student of Class 12, who used to go to a coaching centre located in MP Nagar. She was on her way to the coaching on Friday, when a man named Rahul Sharma waylaid her and tried to molest her.

As she screamed, Sharma fled from the spot while threatening her of dire consequences. The girl had registered a complaint against Sharma at Misrod police station earlier. The police have begun searching for Sharma, SHO Bhadoria said.

In the second case, another girl aged 13 was molested by his domestic help in Kolar. The girl was alone at her house when his domestic help Kallu Thakur came to the house and touched her private parts.

When the survivor girl’s mother came home in the evening, the girl narrated her tale of woes to her, after which a case was lodged at Kolar police station, SHO Jay Singh told Free Press. He said that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

