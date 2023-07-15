Indore: Zoo Into Overdrive To Counter 'Misinformation' In Moti Case

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Zoo authorities would organise an interaction session with all documents and facts on July 16 at the zoo office to counter the claims of various NGOs and ‘misinformation’ being spread regarding Moti, the male elephant in the zoo.

After the video of Moti, the male elephant in Indore Zoo went viral on social media and international level NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) came in support of Moti, the zoo management on Friday released a letter over the claims being made regarding Moti.

The letter is titled, “Truth about video circulating on our elephant named "Moti". Every coin has two sides to it. Sadly, a few misinformed activists have made false doctored videos of Moti and are spreading false claims such as: The elephant is chained, the zoo is keeping the elephant under- nourished and has been kept alone for 31 years, and free and relocate Moti to Jamnagar!”

“While the claims are far from the truth, in the best interest of emotions of all animal lovers, Indore Zoo management calls for an open interactive talk with all animal lovers, NGO's, stakeholders, media and activists on Moti's history, medical condition, why and on whose orders is he being kept at the zoo despite zoo's not allowed to keep elephants, the truth behind the video and all concerns and questions one may have,” says the letter.

“We hope those having genuine concerns about the elephant will be present to know the truth about the animal. The session will be documented and recorded for everyone,” said the zoo officials.

Moti—the 60-year plus pachyderm – has sparked a face-off between Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalya (Indore Zoo) and PETA. On Wednesday, PETA released a video on its official social media page demanding that Moti be set free. It said, “Indore Zoo’s Moti is in severe psychological distress due to captivity and boredom. Please Free Moti into a sanctuary where it can live unchained and recover with other elephants.”

However, zoo officials rejected their assertion stating “Moti is happy in its enclosure.” They said that Moti was quite healthy. An elephant’s life span is 60 to 70 years and Moti is already more than 60 years old.

Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav denied claims that Moti was chained. He said, “Moti is happy in its enclosure and enjoys a healthy diet.”

On July 4, NGO – Indore Animal Liberation and Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation—had released a video claiming that Moti was caged in the zoo and was getting aggressive. Both the NGOs had demanded that it be released in the wild.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Chouhan Holds Cyber Meet After Ratibad Family Commits Suicide Over Online Fraud

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)