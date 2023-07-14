Indore: Nurses Strike Day 4 Services Badly Hit In District Hospital, PC Sethi Hospital | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health services remained hit as the strike of nursing officers continued on the fourth day, on Thursday. The majorly hit hospitals were District Hospital and Government PC Sethi Hospital where pregnant women faced trouble in getting treatment and most of them were referred to MTH Hospital.

Moreover, the doctors of MY Hospital and other associated hospitals also faced trouble in performing surgeries in the absence of trained nursing staff.

Meanwhile, the agitating nursing officers performed a ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya’ on the hospital premises and prayed for ‘wisdom’ to the government so that their demands are met. “We are on strike for the last four days but the government is not paying any heed to our demands.

We organised a ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya’ praying for wisdom to the government. We will continue our protest till our demands are met as the government has left us no option but to strike work,” spokesperson of Nursing Association Natwar Parashar said.

He added that they will continue to protest on Friday by wearing PPE kits to make the government remember their work and sacrifices during the spread of deadly Covid 19.

Reiterating their demands, Parashar said, “Our demands include regularisation of contractual employees, implementation of old pension scheme, increment in grade pay of nursing officers, benefits of the seventh pay commission to the employees of the medical education department, night allowance to paramedical staff among others.”

36 Out Of 37 Nurses On Strike

pregnant women face ordeal at night Medical services were badly hit at District Hospital and Government PC Sethi Hospital where pregnant women had to face ordeal in the absence of nurses.

A pregnant woman’s video has gone viral in which she was seen struggling in labour pain at District Hospital but there was no staff available there to get her admitted to the hospital.

“Only one contractual nurse and a gynaecologist are on duty in the hospital. Almost all patients coming to the hospital are being referred to PC Sethi Hospital or MTH Hospital due to the same,” the hospital staff said.

MTA Extends Support

Amid the strike of nursing officers, Medical Teachers’ Association also extended their support to the nurses. President of Medical Teachers’ Association Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya said that they support the strike of nurses and urged the government to meet their demands at the earliest.