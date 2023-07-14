Bhopal: Seven Involved In Ex-DGP’s Grand-Daughter Murder Held

Picture for representation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have arrested seven accused wanted in the killing of former DGP’s granddaughter, the police said on Thursday.

The main accused was arrested from Dhule in Maharashtra, while one was held from Rajasthan, two from New Delhi and the remaining three from different districts of Madhya Pradesh.

On July 10, the 17-year-old girl, a student of class 11 was allegedly shot by bike-borne brothers when she was returning home after attending classes at a coaching centre. SP Rajesh Singh Chandel told Free Press that the victim was accompanied by a friend on a scooter when the incident took place. He added that the miscreants fired two shots at them.

One bullet hit the hand of the victim and another hit her chest. The other girl survived in the incident. Eyewitnesses rushed them to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared the victim brought dead.

The accused were identified as Sumit Rawat (mastermind) and his elder brother Updesh, who were harassing the girls for the last one month. They committed the crime with the help of five more accused. ASP Rajesh Dandotia informed that they had approached to kill the pillion rider, but accidently Akachaya Yadav died in the firing.

After committing the crime the main accused fled to Dhule, Maharashtra. On Wednesday the police got a breakthrough after arresting the elder brother Updesh Rawat. He narrated details to the police and more than 12 teams on hunt for the accused got their locations.

The police raided the hideouts at the same time, without giving any time to the accused. Main accused Sumit Rawat who was arrested from Maharashtra was brought to Gwalior.

Mid-way he sought permission to answer nature’s call, but as soon as he stepped down from the vehicle he ran away and jumped into a ditch. The police team also chased the miscreant and found him in the ditch injured. The accused was admitted in hospital for treatment. Among the arrested accused, three are residents of Morena and four of Gwalior, the police said.