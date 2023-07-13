Bhopal: Irregularities At Kasturba Gandhi Hostel, Lateri Comes To Fore, Watery Curry, Two Chapatis A Meal Served To Girls | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Curry made of only half a kilogram bottle gourd is distributed among 50 girls in a hostel. Besides, each girl gets only two chapatis for a meal, so most of them go to bed on an empty stomach daily. This is happening at Kasturba Gandhi hostel in Lateri, Vidisha, 60 km from the state capital.

On Wednesday the Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Bhopal had conducted a raid and caught the warden of the hostel, Kalpna Sharma for taking a bribe of Rs 2,700 from a man who wanted to admit his daughter in the hostel.

Several facts came to light when the officials interacted with the hostel inmates. A few of the girls shared their problems with the team members and they told their sorrowful story to them.

The girls said that in one meal only two chapatis to each of the students along with the watery veg, were given and if someone asked for more, she got scolded and even slapped.

The girls who are residing in the hostel are good in studies and their parents, who are from marginal families, wanted to get their daughters to study in a better atmosphere.

The girls were not permitted to travel every day for studies, because of the unsafe atmosphere and so their parents sent them to the hostel. But in the hostel too they are made to live in an unhygienic and unhealthy environment and are not getting wholesome meals.

“Whenever we go home our only demands with the mother is to give us a full meal and nothing else,” a student told a female officer.

Whereas the police have collected several documents and are examining them, thereafter the accused may be booked under more IPC sections, said the police.

Almost Every Parent Bribed The Warden

The team came to know that almost every parent had given a bribe of Rs 5000 to 7000 to get their daughter admitted to the hostel. Besides, some of the families were regularly sending wheat flour and vegetables to the hostel, so that their daughters could get proper meal two-time a day.

It also came to fore that the amount sent to run the hostel allegedly went into the pocket of the warden.

