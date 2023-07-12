 Bhopal: 150 Pujaris Detained, Were On Way To Stage Protest Outside Vidhan Sabha
The police had put up barricades along the way.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 150 Pujaris Detained, Were On Way To Stage Protest Outside Vidhan Sabha | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police detained about 150 pujaris as they were on way to lay siege to state assembly on Wednesday.

The pujaris who were later released on bail had gathered from different places in city and marched towards state assembly from Ram Temple situated in TT Nagar to press for their demands.

The police had put up barricades along the way. The temple priests were stopped at Nanki petrol pump square.

The police asked them to hand over their memorandum but they remained adamant said they would stage protest outside Vidhan Sabha. The police applied force and detained 150 temple priests, said TT Nagar police.

The president of MP Congress Temple Pujari wing Shivnarayan Sharma said state government went back on its promise made to them.

Sharma alleged that on Parshuram Jayanti, the state government had made a promise in presence of saints, Brahmin community to end government tax on mutt and temples, cut down powers of collectors on temple land. But nothing moved, they said.

