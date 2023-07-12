 Madhya Pradesh: Meeting Under NPPCF Ends
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Meeting Under NPPCF Ends

Madhya Pradesh: Meeting Under NPPCF Ends

Officials of the departments of health, women and child development, PHE and Education of Nalchha and Pithampur were present in the meeting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting under the National Programme for Prevention & Control of Fluorosis (NPPCF) was organised in Dhar under the chief hospitality of SDM Roshni Patidar.

Officials of the departments of health, women and child development, PHE and Education of Nalchha and Pithampur were present in the meeting.

District fluorosis consultant of Fluorosis Prevention and Control Programme Dr MD Bharti gave information about villages affected by fluorosis in these blocks.

Read Also
Bhopal: Over 78,000 Malnourished Kids In State From Jan To March, Says State Govt
article-image

He further said that approximately 102 villages of Nalcha block are under the influence of the disease. He guided field workers to provide calcium and vitamin C to all potential fluorosis patients from time to time and to make the public aware of fluorosis.

Bharti added that the high fluoride content in water was dangerous for the health of residents. The consumption of water led to various health problems like skeletal fluorosis in adults and mottled teeth in children. BMO Dr Joginder Davar, CDPO BM Chaurasia and others were also present on the occasion.

Read Also
Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Advises Party Leaders To Pacify Angry Workers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Meeting Under NPPCF Ends

Madhya Pradesh: Meeting Under NPPCF Ends

MP: Financial Scam Victims Get ‘Lesson Of Life’ Over Refund In Burhanpur

MP: Financial Scam Victims Get ‘Lesson Of Life’ Over Refund In Burhanpur

MP: Upset With School Authorities, Students Meet Collector In Barwani

MP: Upset With School Authorities, Students Meet Collector In Barwani

MP: School Bars Kids From Wearing Tilak Agar, Chaos Ensues In Agar

MP: School Bars Kids From Wearing Tilak Agar, Chaos Ensues In Agar

MP: Special Court Grants Bail To Suspended Jhabua SDM Under POCSO

MP: Special Court Grants Bail To Suspended Jhabua SDM Under POCSO