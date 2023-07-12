Madhya Pradesh: Meeting Under NPPCF Ends

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting under the National Programme for Prevention & Control of Fluorosis (NPPCF) was organised in Dhar under the chief hospitality of SDM Roshni Patidar.

Officials of the departments of health, women and child development, PHE and Education of Nalchha and Pithampur were present in the meeting.

District fluorosis consultant of Fluorosis Prevention and Control Programme Dr MD Bharti gave information about villages affected by fluorosis in these blocks.

He further said that approximately 102 villages of Nalcha block are under the influence of the disease. He guided field workers to provide calcium and vitamin C to all potential fluorosis patients from time to time and to make the public aware of fluorosis.

Bharti added that the high fluoride content in water was dangerous for the health of residents. The consumption of water led to various health problems like skeletal fluorosis in adults and mottled teeth in children. BMO Dr Joginder Davar, CDPO BM Chaurasia and others were also present on the occasion.

