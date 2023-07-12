Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Advises Party Leaders To Pacify Angry Workers

Bhopal: Shah Advises Party Leaders To Pacify Angry Workers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bhopal on Tuesday and took feedback on BJP’s election preparations.

A list of party leaders, supposed to take part in the meeting with Shah, had been prepared in Shah’s office. A few members of the core committee were not called to the discussion.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state president VD Sharma, election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, co-in- charge Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Khatik, Union Ministers of State Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel were present at the meeting.

Apart from them, co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal, organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvagiya, party’s state in-charge Muralidhar Rao, Home Minister Narottam Ministra and former minister Lal Singh Arya attended the meeting.

Shah took feedback from Sharma on the work done by various committees set up for the election. Shah advised the party leaders to plunge into action with unity, aggression and full strength.

He wanted to know the reasons for pessimism among the party workers. Shah also wanted to know what the organisation had done to allay doubts among the party men.

There should be enthusiasm among the party workers, Shah said. He told the leaders to charge up the workers by interacting with them. The people should be informed about the welfare schemes launched by the state government and the Centre and about the Uniform Civil Code.

Shah took feedback on the work done by the organisation for the assembly election. Referring to the reports prepared by senior leaders, Shah said anger among the party workers should be quelled.

For this, the party leaders should start working, because if the workers remain angry, the party cannot form the next government.

Shah urged Bhupendra Yadav to give full time to the state. He directed the state party leaders to take any decision only after consulting Yadav. Shah directed the state party leaders to make a plan for election campaigning.

HM Reaches City At 8:10 Pm

Union Home Minister arrived at Bhopal at 8:10 pm, reached the BJP office at 8:38pm. His meeting with the state party leaders began at 9am.