MP: Brahmin Samaj Submits Memorandum To CM In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sarva Brahmin Samaj on Monday handed over a memorandum to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his road show in Dhar demanding scholarship for Brahmin children of economically challenged families.

They also demanded prompt action against erring officials for beating/thrashing one Rachna Sharma in police custody at Tilak Nagar police station in Indore.

Sarva Brahmin Samaj district president Pt Vishwas Pandey, executive district president Pt Dharmendra Joshi, vice-president Gotu Shukla, Pt Ashok Vyas and other members were also present.