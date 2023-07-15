 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Holds Cyber Meet After Ratibad Family Commits Suicide Over Online Fraud
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After four of a family committed suicide in Ratibad owing to an online fraud, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened the meeting of senior cops to discuss the cyber crime angle on Saturday.

DGP Sudhir Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary  Home Rajesh Rajora, ADG intelligence Adarsh Katiyar were are present in the meeting.

The officers informed him about the incident. CM instructed to take action to arrest the accused. He also emphasized to create the awareness through different mediums. Notably family of four residing in Bhopal had ended life as head of family fell victim to loan app.

article-image

The deceased have been identified as Bhupendra Vishwakarma. His suicide note alleged that he was defrauded by an online company and all his funds were exhausted. Notably, on Wednesday, the Vishwakarma couple in Ratibad area mixed celphos in soft drink and served it to their kids. When they were assured that the kids have died, they hanged themselves to death.

article-image

