Bhopal Family Suicide: Kin Block Jabalpur-Prayagraj Highway, Claim Couple & Their Kids Were Murdered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on the Amba village of Rewa as the four bodies of a Bhopal family-- who died by suicide, arrived here on Thursday. However, their kin claimed they were murdered. They placed all the four bodies on the Jabalpur-Prayagraj National highway in Rewa and staged protests. They have CBI probe in the case and compensation from the state government.

All About Bhopal Suicide

The deceased have been identified as Bhupendra Vishwakarma. In his suicide note, he alleged that he was defrauded by an e-commerce company and all his funds were exhausted. Notably, on Wedfnesday, a couple in Bhopal's Ratibad area mixed celphos in soft drink and served it to their kids. When they were assured that the kids are no more, they hanged themselves to death.

Kin Call It Murder

The sit-ins have caused immense traffic in the area and several administrative officials such as the Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and tehsildar have reached there to pacify the enraged family.

The family, however, is still not convinced, and has demanded to continue the sit-in until they meet the Collector of Rewa.

Vishwakarma’s kin have alleged that he and his family members had been murdered and he was coerced to pen down a suicide note, so to make it appear lke a suiucde case.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)