 Bhopal Family Suicide: Kin Block Jabalpur-Prayagraj Highway, Claim Couple & Their Kids Were Murdered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Family Suicide: Kin Block Jabalpur-Prayagraj Highway, Claim Couple & Their Kids Were Murdered

Bhopal Family Suicide: Kin Block Jabalpur-Prayagraj Highway, Claim Couple & Their Kids Were Murdered

They have CBI probe in the case and compensation from the state government.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on the Amba village of Rewa as the four bodies of a Bhopal family-- who died by suicide, arrived here on Thursday. However, their kin claimed they were murdered. They placed all the four bodies on the Jabalpur-Prayagraj National highway in Rewa and staged protests. They have CBI probe in the case and compensation from the state government.

All About Bhopal Suicide

The deceased have been identified as Bhupendra Vishwakarma. In his suicide note, he alleged that he was defrauded by an e-commerce company and all his funds were exhausted. Notably, on Wedfnesday, a couple in Bhopal's Ratibad area mixed celphos in soft drink and served it to their kids. When they were assured that the kids are no more, they hanged themselves to death.

Kin Call It Murder

The sit-ins have caused immense traffic in the area and several administrative officials such as the Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and tehsildar have reached there to pacify the enraged family.

The family, however, is still not convinced, and has demanded to continue the sit-in until they meet the Collector of Rewa.

Vishwakarma’s kin have alleged that he and his family members had been murdered and he was coerced to pen down a suicide note, so to make it appear lke a suiucde case.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Viral Video: School Headmaster Caught Taking Nap In Classroom, Leaving Kids To Play

MP Viral Video: School Headmaster Caught Taking Nap In Classroom, Leaving Kids To Play

Bhopal: Shivraj Announces 42% Dearness Allowance To Govt Staff In Elections Year

Bhopal: Shivraj Announces 42% Dearness Allowance To Govt Staff In Elections Year

MP: Police Arrest Seven Persons From Parts Of India For Murder Of Class 11 Girl In Gwalior

MP: Police Arrest Seven Persons From Parts Of India For Murder Of Class 11 Girl In Gwalior

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam Stirs Political Row, Candidates Meet Narottam Mishra For Justice

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam Stirs Political Row, Candidates Meet Narottam Mishra For Justice

Bhopal Family Suicide: Kin Block Jabalpur-Prayagraj Highway, Claim Couple & Their Kids Were Murdered

Bhopal Family Suicide: Kin Block Jabalpur-Prayagraj Highway, Claim Couple & Their Kids Were Murdered