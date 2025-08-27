 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Culvert, Catches Fire
The four family members were returning home to Indore from Narsinghpur when the accident took place

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Culvert, Catches Fire | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three family members were killed and another one was injured after their car crashed into a culvert and caught fire in Raisen district on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

Pradeep Kumar Garhwal (50) and Ravi Kumar Garhwal (70) died on the spot while Laxmibai Garhwal (45) succumbed to injuries in hospital. The seriously injured car driver, Sumit Garhwal, has been referred to a hospital in Bhopal for treatment, the official said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Kunwar Singh Mukati said that the incident took place at 6 pm on Monday near Silari village on National Highway number 45 when the car driver tried to avoid hitting a cow.

The four family members were returning home to Indore from Narsinghpur when the accident took place.

After hitting the culvert, the car caught fire and all the four persons got trapped inside the vehicle. Some locals later extinguished the blaze with the help of police, he said.

