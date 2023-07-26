Bhopal: Transfer List Stuck Because Of Indore Commissioner, Panna Collector | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The transfer list of IAS officers has stuck up because Indore commissioner Pawan Sharma and collector of Panna Sanjay Mishra.

According to an order of the Election Commission (EC), those who are about to complete three years’ tenure on one post till January 2024 and those who have been posted at one place for three years out of four years should be transferred by July 31.

The EC should be informed accordingly. The commissioner of Indore has completed three years in June this year. On the other hand, Panna collector is also going to complete three years.

Besides them, many other officers are to be transferred, but because of the Indore commissioner and Panna collector, the transfer list could not be issued. The government has to issue the list within five days and send a report to the EC.

According to sources, a leader of the RSS is working for better posting of Sharma. Efforts are on to make him principal secretary of an important department or appoint him the commissioner of commercial tax department in Indore.

On the other hand, Mishra is considered close to state BJP president VD Sharma. There are efforts to appoint Mishra collector of Jabalpur or of any other important district. The government, however, is not ready to give them important assignments.

The transfer list is caught in these disputes. According to sources, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief secretary and principal secretary of the CM’s Secretariat will discuss the transfers and then the list will be issued.

