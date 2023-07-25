Bhopal: Ticketing Services Temporarily Unavailable, IRCTC Website And App Face Technical Outage

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app experienced a technical outage on Tuesday, causing inconvenience to users trying to book tickets around 9 AM. The glitch has affected the e-ticketing service, making it unavailable for the time being.

The IRCTC's technical team is actively working to resolve the issue, and they have assured users that they will be notified once the problem is fixed.

During this downtime, the website displays a maintenance activity message, stating that e-ticketing services are not available and advises users to try again later.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the timing of this disruption is particularly challenging for travelers seeking Tatkal bookings. Tatkal bookings for AC classes typically start at 10:00 AM, while non-AC classes begin at 11:00 AM.

In response to the situation, Western Central Railways has directed all divisions to set up additional counters to help passengers.

Special counters and help desks have been established at six stations, including Bhopal, Arakampur, Guna, Itarsi, Bina, and Narmadapuram.

Asma Khan from Bhopal stated that she has been attempting to book a ticket since Tuesday morning, but her payment gets deducted each time without successful booking.

