Bhopal: Illegal sale of e-ticket on IRCTC website

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CBI on Thursday conducted searches in MP including 12 other locations in five states and union territory, in connection with illegal sale of reserved berth e-ticket through IRCTC website, said the officials. The searches were conducted at 12 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

According to sources a case was registered on March 1,2021 in Delhi. It was alleged that the one of the accused have used the unauthorised App and website to book the e-tickets without authorisation by IRCTC or railway for cheating. Through the business, the agents, distributors, software developers, website managers including owner and other chain of persons were involved in developing and selling tickets.

During searches, digital devices, mobile phones containing the illegal software, incriminating documents and other details including tickets of passengers booked earlier using illegal software were recovered.

During investigation, it was found that the agents were allegedly using illegal software to bypass the manual entry process for purchasing tickets, which were sold to travellers at a premium. CBI identified the agents involved in this illegal activity and conducted simultaneous searches. The person responsible for selling and distributing the illegal software to various agents was also identified.

