Bhopal: Trade, climate change, environment issues take center stage at Think 20 Summit

At round table meet, experts deliberate on 'Global South and Global Governance for LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Delegates at the concluding session of the Think 20 Summit in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The subjects related to trade, triangular cooperation, climate change, environment, financing, sustainable development goals, inclusive model for development, changing geo-political scenario etc dominated the various sessions of the two day Think 20 meeting organised under the aegis of G 20 in Bhopal on Tuesday.

In the plenary session 5, South Asia Watch on Trade, Economics and Environment (SAWTEE), Nepal Chairman Dr Posh Raj Pandey threw light on the adverse impact of changing geopolitical, geo-economic environment on trade and value chain.

Advanced technology, reducing the cost of communication and transport systems along with universal access to digitization will be helpful in empowering the value chain, said Pandey. He also stressed on South-South, North-South triangular cooperation.

Oluseun Andrew Ishola, from Centre for Management Development (CMD), Nigeria was of the opinion that promoting global business in a participatory environment rather than a competitive one is the need of the hour. “Today it is clear to us that the competitive environment has not been able to bring positive results in global well-being,” he further stated.

The Economic Policy Research Foundation, Turkey Professor Sait Akman virtually participated in the session. He highlighted the different types of Global Value Chains.

Representatives of various countries gave their views in the round table discussion on ‘Global South and Global Governance for LiFE - LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment'’. The panelists included Dr. Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director, Center for Policy Dialogue, Bangladesh; Senior Investigator, National Council for Scientific and Technical Research, Argentina, Dr. Gladys Lechini; Director, Foreign Policy and International Development Cooperation, Indonesia, Dr. Wisnu Utomo and Lead Coordinator, Policy Bridge Tank Programme, South Africa, Pamela Gopaul.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, while addressing the concluding session of two day Think 20 summit in Bhopal on Tuesday

Let us redefine  success, says CS

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, while addressing the concluding session of two day Think 20 meeting, called for redefining success saying that any success which does not bring joy is not a success. “Let us redefine success. The race for happiness and success has to go together. The G-20 ‘Think 20’ concluding session was held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, here on Monday. When the discussion on restructuring the global system is taken up, the core of all exercise lies in the wellbeing of humans and the same has to be ensured, said the CS adding, “All our efforts at the end of the day is to make the world a happier place to live”. He further said that global governance needs to address the goal of inner governance.  

