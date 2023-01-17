Bhopal: G20 delegates visit Sanchi Stupa, describe it as ‘land of world peace’

Delegates attending the G20 Special Think Summit pose in front of Sanchi Stupa on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The delegates attending the G20 Special Think Summit described the Sanchi Stupas as the ‘land of world peace’.

They visited the UNESCO World Heritage site on Tuesday. They were welcomed by school children donning sandalwood tilak on their foreheads and holding flowers.

The children welcomed the guests with a band and with the slogan of ‘Jai Hind’. A rangoli was made at the entrance and special decorations were also done for the foreign delegates. All the guests were overwhelmed to see the Stupas.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) including superintending archaeologist Manoj Kumar Kurmi informed the delegates about the teachings of Lord Buddha and the messages of Emperor Ashoka. They were also informed about the architectural style of Sanchi Stupas and their historical and archaeological importance.

Besides, the delegates also enjoyed a flute recital by Virendra Kore and tabla recital by Naeem, Shahid Masoom and Wasim Masoom. Sounds of birds were played on the flute.

Read Also Bhopal: G20 special Think 20 delegates appreciate MP handloom and handicrafts

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)