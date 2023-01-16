 Bhopal: G20 special Think 20 delegates appreciate MP handloom and handicrafts

Delegates at the art and craft exhibition at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): The delegates attending the G20 special Think 20 event appreciated the art and craft exhibition at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center on Monday. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) organised the exhibition under the Responsible Tourism Mission.

Budhni's wooden toys, Maheshwari saree, Betul's metal craft, Ujjain's Tendupatta craft, Panna's block print, Alirajpur's souvenir depicting Bhil culture, Bhopal's zari -zardozi, chanderi craft, Gwalior's Chitera art and terracotta art which are on display were appreciated by the delegates from the country and abroad.

Besides, a live demonstration of Maheshwari Sari loom, Mitti Art, Gond and Bhil painting and Zari-Zardozi was held in which the delegates tried their hand and experienced it.

Principal secretary tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said the exhibition has been organised to introduce the art and culture of the state to the G20 delegates in the two-day programme. It is also to provide an international platform to the craftsmakers of the state and to promote in the country and abroad, he said. .

Shukla said that the aim of a responsible tourism mission is social and economic development of the community and environmental protection through tourism. The exhibition will remain open to the public on Tuesday.

