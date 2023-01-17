Bhopal: Think 20 summit concludes with Bhopal Declaration | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two day Think 20 convention which was being held under the aegis of G20 concluded in Bhopal on Tuesday. Conclusion of the convention was marked by issuance of the Bhopal Declaration and a review of the last ten declarations of G20 as well.

The key recommendations of the Bhopal Declaration include the need for development transformation to support transitions towards 'Global South and Global Governance for (Lifestyle for Environment)' LiFE and responsible consumption.

Addressing the press conference, director general for Research and Information System for Developing Countries, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Dr Jeorge (UNICEF), and Andre from Brazil spoke on future goals and the various important suggestions which came during the Think 20 meeting.

The Bhopal Declaration says that the development path pursued hitherto has threatened the existence of other species, biodiversity and environment. There is a real danger that if we don’t make substantial progress towards universal value based systems and institutions some of the past gains in the quality of human life will be reversed. Therefore adoption of LiFE is deeply connected to value systems and ethical approaches.

Values and ethics form the core of development strategies

It was also discussed at the press conference that values and ethical considerations should not be treated as residual elements in formulating development strategies, rather they should form the core of the substantive practices in production, technology and financial transactions.

G20 may consider establishing a network of researchers and advocacy groups to build databases, document best practices and share expertise for collating inputs for the new development paradigm. Developed countries urgently need to fulfil their commitment towards funding Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) progress in developing countries especially LDCs (Least Developed Countries) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

