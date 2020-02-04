Bhopal: Three held for sodomising minor boy

She alleged that around a week ago while playing in the park, four boys allegedly took his son into the bushes in the evening while he was playing in the ground. They sexually assaulted him and threatened him of dire consequences lest he disclose the incident to anyone.

After the incident boy didn’t inform his kin about the incident. The woman told police that boy’s father took him to a private hospital after he complained of severe pain in private parts.

The doctors told the father that the boy has contracted severe infection. They also told him that they suspect that the boy had been sodomised.

The boy then told his kin that he befriended four minors, who live in the same locality, a month ago. They would play with the boy in the park near his home.

He alleged that they took him to an isolated place and sodomised him. The victim told his family that he was being sodomised for over a week.