Bhopal: Thieves unlock houses in Bagsewaniya, Gautam Nagar & Ratibad within 24 hours, make away with over Rs 1 lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst regular patrolling and rigorous security measures by the Bhopal police, theft cases are on the rise in the city. Three theft incidents were reported in Bhopal in the past 24 hours and accused in all the cases have made away with a booty of over Rs 1 lakh in total.

In the first incident, a band of thieves struck the house of a private company employee named Jainath Vishwakarma on Sunday and made off with valuables worth Rs 1 lakh in Bagsewaniya locality of the city. Vishwakarma, on learning about the theft, approached the Bagsewaniya police station who have begun probing the incident.

A businessman residing in the Gautam Nagar locality of the city, named Sameer Khan fell prey to a similar incident on Sunday, in which the cost of the stolen booty is being determined by the police and efforts are on to nab the accused.

The third such incident was reported from Ratibad locality of the city, where unidentified thieves broke the lock of a pan kiosk and made away with booty worth Rs 10 thousand. Probe is on in this case too, said Ratibad police.