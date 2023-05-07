Bhopal Rly station gets a new modernistic avatar

The new building of Bhopal railway station | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Four escalators, two foot overbridges, two lifts, kids and baby feeding zones, selfie point and drive-in facility are the key highlights of the new building of Bhopal railway station which was dedicated to the public on Sunday.

Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur and minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang inaugurated the new building along platform number 1.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Bhopal MP Thakur said the railway stations across the country are being renovated to provide better facilities to the people, earlier, the stations were ignored. After the Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal Railway station has been given a facelift.

Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur and minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang inaugurating new building of Bhopal railway station on Sunday | FP

The new station building has been inaugurated in the first phase at the cost of Rs 20 crore and the entire renovation project here will cost Rs 380 crore, said the parliamentarian. DRM Saurabh Bandopadhyay in his address said that the upgradation of Bhopal station and other works were approved in 2018. Around Rs 20 crore has been spent on building construction and other works including facade.

Executive lounge at new building of Bhopal railway station | FP

Ticket counter at new building of Bhopal railway station | FP

Highlighting the key features of the new building, the DRM said that the newly constructed station building has four escalators and foot overbridges to facilitate movement of passengers from one platform to another. The operation of two lifts will soon be started in the building.

Medical education Vishvas Sarang, DRM Saurabh Bandopadhyay visit kids zone at new building of Bhopal railway station | FP

DRM Saurabh Bandopadhyay addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the new building of Bhopal railway station on Sunday | FP

The facility of executive lounge, waiting room etc. is being provided on the first floor of the building with the help of IRCTC, DRM said. Clock room, booking counter, quick reservation counter, enquiry counter and commercial utility area are also on the ground floor.

The new building has a selfie point depicting Sanchi Stupa, baby feeding zone (baby care room) and kids zone. High-quality mural work has been done in the building.

Along with the facility of drive-in, parking space has been made available near the building. Besides, improvement in the circulating area, new arrangements for traffic and advanced lighting systems are also being installed on the premises.

The DRM informed that there is a plan to construct a hotel on the second floor of the building in the coming future.