NEET UG: Medical aspirants in Bhopal find physics easy,bio lengthy and chemistry difficult

Medical aspirants coming out of examination centre after appearing in NEET UG in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Generally, students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) examination find the Physics section challenging than other subjects but not this year. The medical aspirants were much relieved while attempting questions on physics, however, they found time answering questions on Chemistry tricky. The questions on bio were easy, though lengthy.

The exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), began at 2 pm on Sunday. The medical aspirants were seen coming to the examination centre as early as 11 am.

Stating that the paper was moderately designed, the students said that they expect a higher cutoff this time. The students found the Biology section relatively easy but lengthy. They said the Zoology part was easier than the Botany. Many found questions of chemistry challenging and tricky.

The students who appeared for the exam said that they found Physics comparatively easy compared to last year.

Even the first-timers found the paper as per their expectation. Students from different examination centres shared the same opinion.

"Biology was the easiest but lengthy. I found questions on Zoology easier than those on Botany. Most of the questions were based on the NCERT syllabus,” said Anjali Mishra, who appeared for the exam at Anand Vihar School centre,

Rupesh Singh, another candidate, found the Chemistry section, particularly inorganic chemistry, hardest in the paper. “Physics part was easy as compared to previous year. Overall the paper was moderate and so we expect good scoring this time.”

Read Also Bhopal: Differently abled athletes run with others on World Athletics Day