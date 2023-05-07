 Bhopal: Differently abled athletes run with others on World Athletics Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Differently abled athletes run with others on World Athletics Day

Bhopal: Differently abled athletes run with others on World Athletics Day

The 20 differently abled youngsters who took part suffer from mental, physical and visual impairment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Runners pose for camera on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 20 differently abled people took part in 1.5-kilometre run with 20 normal runners. A run was organised to mark World Athletics Day on Sunday in the city.

About 40 runners gathered near Van Vihar to take part in a 1.5-kilometre run to promote the message - Everyone is an athlete. The run was organised by The Run Age. Mayor Malti Rai came to show her support and encourage children at the flag-off event. It was a unique and exclusive event.

The 20 differently abled youngsters who took part suffer from mental, physical and visual impairment. In some of the teams, Mohit Arora ran with Sachin, who is mentally challenged. Soumya Saxena raced beside Shivani, a vision-impaired seven-year-old girl. Nikita Singh jogged beside Karishma who is autistic.

Read Also
World Athletics Day 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Differently abled athletes run with others on World Athletics Day

Bhopal: Differently abled athletes run with others on World Athletics Day

Madhya Pradesh: Seoni only district that lacks engineering college, says ex-CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh: Seoni only district that lacks engineering college, says ex-CM Kamal Nath

Overheard in Bhopal: Better half turns bitter & strategy leaked

Overheard in Bhopal: Better half turns bitter & strategy leaked

MP Crime: 5 men gangrape girl after barging into her house, thrash father & brother over land...

MP Crime: 5 men gangrape girl after barging into her house, thrash father & brother over land...