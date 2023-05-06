 World Athletics Day 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know
World Athletics Day 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Every year May 7, World Athletics Day is commemorated.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
World Athletics Day |

World Athletics Day is part of the IAAF’s social responsibility project ‘Athletics for a Better World’. It is marked on May 7 every year.

History and Significance

World Athletics Day was first celebrated in 1996. It was introduced by International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) to promote participation in athletics among youngsters.

In today’s world, with increased obesity rates among youngsters, it has become an important matter to bring awareness to people about fitness. Thus, the World Athletics Day is celebrated to make people aware of the various issues concerning health and is aimed to promote physical fitness.

Celebration

A key goal of World Athletics is to establish athletics as the top sport in schools globally in terms of participation.

World Athletics Day allows schools, colleges and various other institutions to promote their students’ interests in several athletic sports, from running to shot put, which require strength and stamina. The IAAF sponsors and organises these events.

The federation believes athletics is a core sport that develops children in a well-rounded way and allows them to flourish in other physical activity, and that athletics must be made central to schools' sport programmes.

Anju Bobby George Birthday Special: Here's a look at the athlete's career so far
