Bhopal: Thieves steal sandalwood tree from nursery near CM’S OSD bungalow

Bhopal: The sandalwood thieves are not even hesitating to target the VIP zones of Bhopal. In less than a week, unidentified miscreants axed sandalwood trees from 74-Bungalow and Char Imli area.

On Thursday, Habibganj police booked three unidentified miscreants for felling and stealing sandalwood tree at a small nursery located in front of D-29, a bungalow in Chaar Imli allotted to Makrand Deuskar, an officer on special duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister.

The accused took away the fallen tree on Wednesday night around 1 pm. The three accused were caught on CCTV cameras, carrying sandalwood log on their shoulders. In the middle of the night, the three accused walked away carrying the logs without being questioned by any security person.