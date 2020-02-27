Bhopal: 6 smugglers held with sandalwood worth Rs 1 L

BHOPAL: Ashoka Garden police have arrested sandalwood smugglers and have seized sandalwood of worth Rs 1 lakh.

They would sell the sandalwood in Kalapeepal area of Shajapur after taking it from Bhopal.

Six smugglers have been arrested while two fled the spot when the police arrived at the spot.

They have been identified as Raja Khan, Anees Khan, Raees Khan, Golu, Pahalwan and Masoom. The two smugglers who fled were identified as Irfan son of Pahalwaan and Irfan.

The smugglers were trying to take the wood from Bhopal and as they were standing near the Ashoka garden area with 45 kilograms of sandalwoood, they were held.

They told police that they had stolen the sandalwood from Bajaria and Sharda vihar school in Ratibad.

The police have now informed the Kalapeepal authorities about the smuggling and the probe is undertaken after registering an FIR in Bhopal.

SHO Ashoka Garden Sudesh Tiwari said that they are involved in it for several years and now we are trying to find their clients.