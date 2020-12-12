Bhopal

Miscreants fell sandalwood tree in minister’s bungalow in Bhopal

Accused flee when guard raises alarm.

Sandalwood tree cut by miscreants
BHOPAL: Unidentified men barged into minister Gopal Bhargav’s bungalow and tried to fell a tree in 74-Bungalow area, which is dotted with houses of ministers and bureaucrats.

The incident took place on Friday night. The miscreants had managed to cut down a sandalwood tree and were busy bringing down other when bungalow’s guard raised an alarm.

On Saturday, TT Nagar police lodged a complaint and probe was underway. Investigation officer Bhanu Pratap said accused entered the bungalow through adjacent bungalow that was lying vacant.

In night around 12:30 am, security guard at minister’s bungalow heard a sound and raised an alarm. The two accused then left the trees and fled.

