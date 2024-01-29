 Bhopal: Tech Education Wing To Be Separated From Medical Education Dept
Bhopal: Tech Education Wing To Be Separated From Medical Education Dept

A proposal to be sent to the cabinet.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Bhopal: Tech Education Wing To Be Separated From Medical Education Dept

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is going to separate the technical education department from the skill development after the public health department was separated from the medical education. Currently, the technical education department and the skill development department are working together.

Cadres of both the departments are also the same. Now that the government has decided to separate the departments, the cadres will also be changed. The Government of India has also separated the technical education department from the skill development department, so that the department may focus more on jobs.

Likewise, the state government is going to separate these two departments to focus on creating employment opportunities. Immediately after the formation of the Cabinet, the government began to mull over separating the two departments. This is the reason why two ministers have been made heads of these two wings. Inder Singh Parmar has been given the charge of the technical education department and Gautam Tetwal that of the skill development department.

Already RS Member, Won't Contest LS Polls: Diggy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has refused to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He made this announcement while interacting with media persons in Khilchipur of Rajgarh district on Saturday evening. In the 2019 LS elections, Digvijaya Singh contested the Lok Sabha election from the Bhopal constituency but lost to BJP candidate Pragya Thakur.

"The question of contesting elections does not arise because I am already a member of the Rajya Sabha, and I still have more than two years left in my term," said the Senior Congress leader. The ex-CM is touring different parliamentary constituencies to assess the party’s preparations for the elections. In this series, the former CM is on tour to Rajgarh to take stock of the preparations.  During the visit when he was asked about the candidate from Rajgarh, Singh replied that the Congress would decide who would be contesting the election and from where.  

