MP Wildlife: Forest Minister Visits Kuno, Inspects Cheetah Enclosures | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal State forest minister Nagar Singh Chouhan inspected the enclosures of cheetahs in Kuno National Park on Sunday. He also interacted with cheetah Mitras and officials at the national park. An officer of Kuno told Free Press that Chouhan arrived at the park during noon and stayed till evening hours. During an informal chat with the officials and Cheetah mitras, the minister underlined that all have to work towards ensuring the success of the unique Cheetah Project. He also held discussions associated with the project.

Notably, Kuno is in the news after female cheetah ‘Jwala’ gave birth to four cubs recently. Earlier, another cheetah ‘Asha’ had given birth to three cubs. As of now 13 cheetahs are inside the enclosures and two are in the open jungle of the national park. Total eight cubs including the lone surviving cub from the first litter of Jwala are there in Kuno.

Sources added that the Kuno administration is also pondering giving cycles to Cheetah Mitra who are working as volunteers to spread awareness about cheetahs. They go from one village to another to make villagers understand that Cheetah does not harm humans and if cheetah strays into their village they do not have to panic as they are harmless. The Cheetah mitra are informing the people that Cheetah never attacks humans and their presence in the national park only contribute to the economic upliftment of the area by boosting tourism activities.