Bhopal: Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 Seeking Recruitment, Qualified Candidates Shave Head

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The qualified candidates of primary teachers’ eligibility test 2020 got their heads shaved to protest government failure to give them appointment and press their demand to create additional 51,000 posts.

The women candidates too joined the protest by chopping off a small portion of their tresses. The selected candidates for Primary Teachers posts are staging dharna in front of the directorate of public instructions since June 5.

Earlier, the candidates had staged a simple protest and later resorted to relay hunger strike. They had also made an unsuccessful attempt to gherao the residence of the school education minister.

After getting their heads tonsured, the candidates raised slogans demanding the government to create additional 51,000 posts and give appointment to candidates selected in teachers’ eligibility test 2020.

One of the protestors said they have been demonstrating for over two months but the government has turned a deaf ear to their demands. “As a mark of protest, we have chopped off a small portion of our hair, “ said one of the female protesters.

Around hundred candidates had gathered outside the DPI building to participate in the protest. A miffed woman candidate told the media that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was not listening to their demands.

