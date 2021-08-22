Bhopal: Sugarcane farmers’ agitation in Punjab: 3 trains passing through MP cancelled, 3 others have been partly rescheduled

BHOPAL: Three trains passing through Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled, while three others have been partially cancelled due to the sugarcane farmers’ agitation in Punjab.

Demonstrations in Punjab are being staged by farmers seeking clearance by the state government of their dues amounting to more than Rs 200 crore, along with a hike in the State Assured Price (SAP) of sugarcane cultivating farmers.

Farmers across Punjab blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch of the National Highway, as well as railway tracks, demanding clearance of their dues. Additionally, their demand is that the SAP be raised from the current Rs 310 per quintal to Rs 358 per quintal. Thirty-two farmers’ unions are backing and participating in the protest.

The current agitation comes at a time when the state is already witnessing protests against the three contentious central farm laws. The agitations assume significance also because the Assembly elections are likely to take place in Punjab early next year.

Trains that have been cancelled

1. Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Special (01078) has been cancelled, so Pune-Jammu Tawi (01077) which was scheduled on August 23 has been cancelled

2. Nagpur-Amritsar AC Special (02025) has been cancelled, so Amritshar-Nagpur (02026) which was scheduled on August 23 has been cancelled

3. Sachkhand Special (02716) runs from Amritsar to Huzur Sahib Nanded has been cancelled, so Nanded-Amritsar (02715) which was scheduled on August 23 has been cancelled

Those partially rescheduled

1. Srimata Vaishnav Devi Katara-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express (02920) has been partially cancelled between Katara-New Delhi

2. Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Special (01078) has been partially cancelled between New Delhi-Jammu Tawi

3. Jammu Tawi-Nanded (02752) has been partially cancelled between Jammu Tawi-New Delhi

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:30 PM IST