Madhya Pradesh: Water logging near Howrah Railway Station, two trains passing through Ratlam cancelled

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Due to heavy rains and water logging near Howrah railway station, two trains have been cancelled on Saturday affecting the traffic in Ratlam rail division.

Train No 2937 Gandhidham - Hawarah special express passing through Ratlam rail division originating from Gandhidham has been cancelled on July 31.

According to railway information of Ratlam rail division here on Saturday, train No 2911 of Indore-Howrah special express which was to commence journey from Indore on July 31 has also been cancelled.

Railway information also added that railway track has been damaged due to heavy rains between Phulera road and Merta road railway stations in Jodhpur rail division of North western Railway, route of 2459 JodhpurñIndore special express commencing journey from Jodhpur on July 31 has been diverted and this train will run via Degana-Churu-Ringas-Merta road, added railway information.