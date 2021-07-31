Bhopal: Three lakh vaccinated at 4, 952 centres against covid-19 till noon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health officials vaccinated nearly 300,000 people against covid-19 till noon.

The target was to inoculate one million people at 4, 952 centres across the state.

Main focus was to give the second dose of the vial to more people, because the number of people who have got the second dose is still five million in the state. The number of people getting the first dose has gone up, though.

The officials said that they had set up 264 vaccination centres in Bhopal, where they had given the first dose and the second dose of Covishield and the second dose of Covaxin.

Their target is to vaccinate more than 40,000 people in the state capital.

The officials of the health department further said that they had vaccinated 3.13 crore people across the state.

As many as 2.62 crore people got the first dose and 50.83 lakh the second dose.

Officials said that they are giving vaccine through online booking.

State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “The health department will launch a campaign to give the second dose to more people. The number of people give the first dose is more than ones given the second dose. MP has, however, done better than other states in vaccinating people.”