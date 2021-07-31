Bhopal: MCU teacher posts propaganda imaginative film on Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu in official WhatsApp class group

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Makhanlal National University of Journalism and Mass Communication (MCU) is in controversy again after head of the department of mass communication, Ashish Joshi posted an imaginary propaganda film on Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu in an official WhatsApp groups of the department.

The film made by some unknown Indix online platform narrates and shows that if a biopic on Chanu is made after several years what it will be. It says that the biopic will include elements like India was being ruled by rightwing nationalist party headed by Modi and Muslims were being lynched on the name of cow.

The venomous speech by the narrator not only demonises Muslims but also speaks in imaginary manner about Manipur- Chanu’s mother state- calling it that it was known as Miyapur but was renamed as Manipur later. The film will say that Chanu belonged to a poor family that was tortured by upper class Brahmins. Later Abdul Chacha gave her meat so that she became strong and that led to her Olympic medal.

The 3.52 minute movie also attacks Chak De India and Gold movies made on hockey and terming them to be part of Jihadi agenda. The movie concludes that if secularism remains in the country- this is what would happen in the future.

Students of the whatsapp group were irked by such a post that too coming from their head of the department. One of the students, surprised by the post, asked the HoD if the film was really on Chanu.

HoD Joshi, not only posted the link but also asked to like and subscribe to the channel.