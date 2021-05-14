Madhya Pradesh: Western Railways cancels two trains from Ratlam due to low occupancy

Ratlam: Train No 1125/1126 running between Ratlam - Gwalior and train No 2125/2126 running between Ratlam - Bhind have been cancelled due to low occupancy in these trains for certain period.

According to railway information, train No 1125 Ratlam-Gwalior special Express has been cancelled from May 17 to June 3. Train No Gwalior-Ratlam special express has been cancelled from May 14 to May 31.

Train No 2125 Ratlam-Bhind special Express shall remain cancelled from May 15 to June 1. Train No 2126 Bhind-Ratlam Express shall remain cancelled from May 16 to June 2.

Earlier running of these trains was cancelled between Ratlam-Indore and now full route cancellation of these trains has been announced for certain period by Western Railway.