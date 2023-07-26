Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps Celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas; Lt Rajiv Pande, Captain Varun Singh's Portraits Unveiled

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas here on Wednesday. The portraits of late Second Lieutenant Rajeev Pande, Veer Chakra and Group Captain Varun Singh, Shaurya Chakra were unveiled on the occasion.

‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ is a special day in the history of the Indian Army. It is celebrated with solemnity and gratitude to pay homage to the 527 martyrs who laid down their lives to safeguard the sovereignty of the nation.

Maintaining the austerity of the occasion, July 26th was celebrated as the 24th anniversary of the victory of Indian Armed Forces against the infiltrating Pakistani troops during ‘Operation Vijay’ in 1999.

Wreath Laying Ceremony Organised

A fervent wreath laying ceremony was organised at Sudarshan Chakra Corps in honour of the brave hearts. Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal, GOC 21 Corps paid homage to the warriors and laid the wreath at Sudarshan Chakra War Memorial.

Later at ‘Prerna Sthal’, Dronachal, Bhopal, GOC, Sudarshan Chakra Corps in the presence of Veterans, families and serving soldiers unveiled the Portraits of late Second Lieutenant Rajeev Pande, Veer Chakra and Group Captain Varun Singh, Shaurya Chakra.

Rajiv Pande Helped In Recapturing ‘Left Shoulder’

On May 29,1987 at Siachen Second Lieutenant Rajiv Pande was awarded Veer Chakra posthumously for displaying raw courage, during the recapture of Pakistani post called ‘Left Shoulder’ at 21000 feets.

On October 12, 2020, Group Captain Varun Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for saving his Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’ fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency.

This event conveys the message that the Indian Army is always at the forefront, when it comes to security and nation building.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)