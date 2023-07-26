WATCH: Auto Drivers Beat Up Bus Driver, Conductor In MP's Jabalpur Over Parking Issue

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of auto drivers beat up a metro bus’ driver and conductor over a petty parking issue in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The brawl has led to the metro bus drivers of the city refusing to run their services on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Bhedaghat intersection and video of it has also gone viral on social media.

Bus driver Namah Shivay and conductor Vivek Dubey wanted the accused auto driver Shiva to remove his auto as it was parked in front of the bus. But, the auto driver got angry at this request and soon a heated argument ensued between the two parties. Shiva then entered the bus with fellow auto drivers and started beating the bus driver and conductor.

In the video, the auto drivers can be seen thrashing Namah Shivay and Vivek Dubey badly by kicking and slapping them.

The incident has caused much resentment among the bus drivers of the city and their decision for a bandh on Wednesday is likely to affect daily bus commuters of the city.

