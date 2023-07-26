MP: Sheopur Collector Records Video Of Milkman Adultering Milk, Lets Him Go With Warning

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Sheopur District Collector recorded a video of a milkman pouring water from Mordongri river into the milk can. Later, the collector let him go after warning him not to indulge in adulteration again. The video went viral on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The district collector, Sanjay Kumar while walking in the morning recorded a video of a milkman in which he is seen pouring water from the Mordongri river into the milk can. After this, the Collector stopped the milkman and confronted him about the same. Later, Kumar let him go after giving him advice and instructions not to adulterate the milk again.

Not A lone Case

Notably, this is not the first case, earlier when Kumar joined as a collector, he caught a milkman while on a morning walk and asked him how much adulteration he does, then the milkman ran away from the spot. Now the collector has caught another milkman adulterating milk.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)