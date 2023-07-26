 MP: Sheopur Collector Records Video Of Milkman Adultering Milk, Lets Him Go With Warning
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Sheopur Collector Records Video Of Milkman Adultering Milk, Lets Him Go With Warning

MP: Sheopur Collector Records Video Of Milkman Adultering Milk, Lets Him Go With Warning

The Collector stopped the milkman and let him go after giving advice and instructions not to adulterate the milk again.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
article-image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Sheopur District Collector recorded a video of a milkman pouring water from Mordongri river into the milk can. Later, the collector let him go after warning him not to indulge in adulteration again. The video went viral on Wednesday.

The district collector, Sanjay Kumar while walking in the morning recorded a video of a milkman in which he is seen pouring water from the Mordongri river into the milk can. After this, the Collector stopped the milkman and confronted him about the same. Later, Kumar let him go after giving him advice and instructions not to adulterate the milk again.

Not A lone Case

Notably, this is not the first case, earlier when Kumar joined as a collector, he caught a milkman while on a morning walk and asked him how much adulteration he does, then the milkman ran away from the spot. Now the collector has caught another milkman adulterating milk.

Read Also
Indore: Mystery Shrouds Death Of 10-Year-Old Girl
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sheopur Collector Records Video Of Milkman Adultering Milk, Lets Him Go With Warning

MP: Sheopur Collector Records Video Of Milkman Adultering Milk, Lets Him Go With Warning

Bharatnatyam Performance Enthrals Audience At Bhopal's Shaheed Bhawan 

Bharatnatyam Performance Enthrals Audience At Bhopal's Shaheed Bhawan 

'Madhya Pradesh Is Land Of Affection & Feelings,' Says Ashutosh Rana

'Madhya Pradesh Is Land Of Affection & Feelings,' Says Ashutosh Rana

Bhopal: Alternate Traffic Arrangements Made For Amit Shah’s Visit 

Bhopal: Alternate Traffic Arrangements Made For Amit Shah’s Visit 

Bhopal: BJP Takes Out Samrasata Yatra From 5 Places

Bhopal: BJP Takes Out Samrasata Yatra From 5 Places