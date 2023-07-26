Indore: Mystery Shrouds Death Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. Family members said that she was playing in the morning and suddenly started vomiting. They rushed her to a city hospital where she died undergoing treatment.

Pardeshipura police said that Mahesh Godale resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta said that his daughter Avni was taken to MY Hospital by her mother along with her brother where she was declared dead after 15 minutes.

Avni's maternal uncle told police that she went to play after waking up in the morning. While playing, suddenly her head started spinning and she fainted. When the doctor saw her pulse in the hospital, her heart rate was low. According to the police, the cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report comes.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)