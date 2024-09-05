Bhopal: Students Shouldn’t Depend Much On Google; Says State Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh

Teachers’ Day celebrations at Subhash Excellence school | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State education minister Uday Pratap Singh has said students’ dependency should not be on Google rather they must move forward with human interaction.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t use Google, but we must stick to our core values. The old methods and today’s digital world are all challenges because when you connect digitally, sometimes the core principles are left behind,” said Singh addressing the Teachers' Day program at Subhash Excellence School here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually joined the event from Ujjain. “Today’s students are all very digital, studying in a high-tech era,” the minister said. A felicitation ceremony was organised for 12 teachers from Subhash Excellence School for giving 100% results.

Singh further said that it is a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us that the CM, who lost his father two days ago, joined the event at such a time. Just four hours after attending his father’s funeral, CM has resumed his service, said the minister.

Referring to the incident at Sarojini Naidu School on Wednesday, Singh said, “Naturally, when any discrepancy occurs, it happens for a reason. We will look into the matter, and those responsible will face action. The incident with the children is a matter of concern, and we will investigate it thoroughly”.

Teachers at exam centres help students cheat

In the midst of the program, a student ran towards the stage and tried speaking with minister Singh, but she wasn’t permitted. When the minister stepped off the stage, he asked for the student. The student then came forward and whispered her concern in the minister's ear.

Antima Mishra, an 11th class student, informed the minister that in her hometown of Chitrangi in the Singrauli district, teachers at exam centres help students cheat.

She added that all the schools in the area consistently show 100% results due to this malpractice. “You should provide us with this information, and we will have it investigated,’ Singh replied to the student.