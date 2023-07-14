 Bhopal: Shivraj Announces 42% Dearness Allowance For Govt Staff In Election Year
Bhopal: Shivraj Announces 42% Dearness Allowance For Govt Staff In Election Year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major decision taken ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday, has announced a whopping 42% Dearness Allowance for state government employees-- at par with the Centre. The allowance will be available in 3 equal installments from January to June.

Knicks & Picks On Dearness Allowance

42% Dearness Allowance will be added to the salary for the month of July, which will be given from the month of August.

There will also be a proportionate increase in the Dearness Allowance of the employees getting the sixth pay scale.

Employees who have completed 35 years of service by July 1, 2023, will get the fourth time scale pay scale.

