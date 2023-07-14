MP Patwari Recruitment Exam Stirs Political Row, Candidates Meet Narottam Mishra For Justice

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The alleged irregularities in Patwari Recruitment Exam has kick-started a political upstorm across Madhya Pradesh. On Friday, a group of candidates went to meet Home Minister Narottam Mishra over the issue. They demanded re-examination so that everyone can get a fair chance. Mishra has assured them justice.

On Thursday, thousands of candidates gheraoed collector ffices in Indore and Jabalpur, alleging irregularities in the selection process of Patwaris. They demanded cancellation of the merit list and investigation into the matter.

Congress' Rahul Gandhi compared it with infamous Vyapam scam, calling it "Vyapam 2.0".

मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा ने युवाओं से बस चोरी की है!



पटवारी परीक्षा घोटाला, व्यापम घोटाला 2.0 है, जो प्रदेश के लाखों युवाओं के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ है।



पहले, भाजपा ने जनता की चुनी हुई सरकार चोरी की, अब विद्यार्थियों से उनका हक़, युवाओं से रोज़गार चोरी कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/ZPLL9pPwjG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2023

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi too expressed concern over the selection process of patwaris in Madhya Pradesh.

मध्य प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार के शासन में एक बार फिर भर्ती में घोटाले की खबरें आ रही हैं।



नौकरियों के लिए पदों की लाखों रुपए में बोली लगाए जाने की खबरें हैं और सरकार जांच कराने से क्यों कतरा रही है? भर्ती घोटालों से जुड़े होने के आरोप में भाजपा नेताओं का नाम ही क्यों सामने आता है?… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 13, 2023

Later, acting Congress President Jitu Patwari addressed the press conference, saying that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi have taken cognizance of patwari exam irregularity case. He said entire exam is a 'scam' and injustice with youths. He demanded cancelation of the entire exam. Along with this, he said probe should be done by a sitting Judge. Without taking the name of MLA Sanjeev Singh kushwah who owns the college from where seven candidates became topper, he said that whether the college of that MLA will be bulldozed. He also said fees of all candidates should be returned with the interest.

