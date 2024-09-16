Bhopal: Session On Mental Health Care For Guardians Of Specially Abled Kids Held Under

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A session on Mental Health Care for guardians of specially abled Kids organised recently under the initiative of Uddip Social Welfare Society Campaign Aarogyata (Wellness for differently-abled persons ).

This session was organised with the courtesy of Umang Gaurav Deep Society. The session was led by Dr. Mahendra Joshi, who is a psychologist, corporate trainer and inspirational speaker. Dr. Joshi, who is also an active and senior member of Uddip Social Welfare Society, conducted the session very effectively.

During the session, Dr. Joshi conducted several interactive activities in which parents not only participated but also understood the importance of mental health care. He made it clear how mental health plays a vital role in the lives of specially-abled students, especially in their employment and social lives.

Founder of Uddip Social Welfare Society, Poonam Shroti, a specially abled person herself, shared her life experiences. "Since childhood, I have seen my parents deal with my challenges as well as other problems in life.

I always realised how important mental health is," She stressed the need for such sessions so that the society can better understand the mental state of specially abled persons. Vice President, Uddip Social Welfare Society, Suboor also shared his views in the session. “We need to do much more to look after the mental health of specially abled students and their parents,” She said that there is a need to increase awareness in the society and continue organising such sessions.