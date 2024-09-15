Overheard In Bhopal: Generosity, Wrong Message, Envelopes In Capital & More

Overheard In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Generosity

The reasons for government’s benevolence to a Principal Secretary (PS), who was involved in a case because of a woman, are not known to anyone. The higher-ups in the government held a meeting to improve the confidential report (CR) of the PS. As the previous PS gave him poor marks in the CR, the meeting was held to improve it. There are reports that an officer is behind the government’s generosity towards the PS. But why is this officer so generous with him? Some people are trying to unveil the mystery behind it. The government gave him the charge of some important departments after the power went into the hands of another regime in the state. All the complaints against him were not only ignored but also, he was given the charge of another department when the opportunity came. No sooner had he got another assignment than he became an Icarus. Although everyone in Mantralaya knows what sort of officer the PS is, he has become the blue-eyed boy of the officer concerned. This is the reason why PS is not giving any importance to the ministers of the departments he is handling.

Wrong message

Transferring two honest officers on a single day has given the wrong message to other people in the corridors of power. Both belong to different categories and have a clean image. Sudden removal of an honest bureaucrat during a meeting spawned anger among his colleagues. Now, the government is giving justification for removing him in this way. The officer’s sudden removal puts a question mark on the fairness of a pact the government inked with an organisation. People in the corridors of power say that had the government not removed the officer from his position at the meeting, there would not have been any controversy over the agreement. Likewise, the transfer of an IPS officer has also raised questions. There are reports that because of this officer’s alacrity, a volatile situation in a district could not descend into a communal violence; yet he was removed. After the removal of these two officers, the heads of both the cadres have begun to save their own chairs. For that reason, the spectre of transfer is hovering over every officer.

Madam’s trip to Bhopal

The corridors of power were echoed with chin music during the visit of a female officer to Bhopal. She is posted in Delhi. Madam visited the state capital to take part in a meeting, but before attending it, she had met the Chief Minister. Immediately after her interaction with the head of the state, a few people began to natter that Madam is also in the race for the post of Chief Secretary. Those who are spreading such canards also give reasons for what they are saying. They say as Madam has still 20 months to retire, the government is mulling over appointing her CS. She is getting the support of the state she belongs to. After the meeting, the Chief Minister left for Delhi. Some people are connecting his trip to Delhi to the appointment of CS. Nevertheless, those who are close to CM say there is only one officer who he wants to see as head of the state bureaucracy. On the other hand, another name for the top job in the state bureaucracy is doing the rounds in Delhi.

Advance payment

A few people have given money in advance to an IAS officer for some work in a department. Now, they are repenting for it. None of them believed that the IAS officer would be transferred from the department, so those who were working for the department gave him some carrots in advance. The Sahib was transferred, and another officer joined in his place. Those who gave money to the officer are facing problems. Although these people hesitate to say that they gave a huge amount of carrots in advance to the officer for their work, they only tell the officials of the department that they had put up their points before the previous officer. They want to get their money back, but they cannot directly say it to the officer. Those whose work remained undone are making efforts, so that the Sahib returns their money on his own. The employees working under the new officer are not ready to talk about the old issues. Now, those who have parted with their money are trying to find a middle path to solve their problem.

Envelopes in capital

Many people are fed up with a divisional commissioner who barely does any work without taking carrots. People are ready to give carrots, but the problem is that they must come to Bhopal to hand over the dough-filled envelopes. The Sahib has an agent in Bhopal. Those whose deals are done are told to meet the Sahib’s agent in the state capital. The divisional commissioner puts his signature on any file only after a dosh-filled envelope is handed over to him. There are many land-related cases in the division where the Sahib is posted. He himself deals with a few cases and gets the rest of the work done by putting pressure on his subordinates. People also chinwag about the Sahib’s other hobbies. To cater to his needs, the Sahib has befriended some unsavoury individuals. The residents of the division, where the Sahib is posted, are considered bold and rebellious, so he may be in trouble any day.

Search for woman officer

A woman IAS officer is not available for a department considered important from the official point of view. Female officers were posted in the department for longtime. Search for an officer began after the one posted there took study leave, but a suitable candidate was yet to be found. The government mulled over the candidature of a woman Principal Secretary (PS) for posting her in the department, but she had already worked there. So, the government is searching for another candidate. A secretary-rank male officer was finally posted there. As the officer posted there has the responsibility of managing a few other departments, the government must immediately post someone there. But those who are posted in the mainstream administration are reluctant to join the department.