Draft Of Bhopal Master Plan Ready, Awaits CM Mohan Yadav's Nod

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The draft of Bhopal Master Plan has been prepared after studying successful models such as Gujarat’s Town Planning Scheme (TPS), Haryana’s Licence Policy and Delhi’s wooded policy.

A detailed presentation has already been made before the Chief Secretary, who has given his approval. Now, officials from the Urban Development and Housing Department are preparing for the final presentation before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Once he gives the nod, the draft will be published to invite objections and suggestions from stakeholders.

A senior official of the Town and Country Planning department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the draft leans heavily on Gujarat’s TPS, where 60% of developed land is returned to farmers after acquisition, and only 40% is retained by the government to generate revenue by selling plots. Currently, Madhya Pradesh follows a 50:50 split between government and private parties.

The official said that a team was sent to Haryana to study its licence policy, which has proven effective in promoting urban development and attracting investment. Haryana’s model focuses on the e-bhoomi portal for land acquisition and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) policy.

Delhi’s wooded policy, aimed at protecting forests and expanding urban greenery, has also been incorporated.

Sources said that Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has reviewed the near-final draft. The government had earlier twice sent the plan back for revision. In this fresh draft, concerns from previous versions, such as placing the Upper Lake’s opposite side in the green belt, have been addressed. The revised plan ensures balanced urban growth while protecting environmentally sensitive areas.