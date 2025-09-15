 Draft Of Bhopal Master Plan Ready, Awaits CM Mohan Yadav’s Nod
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDraft Of Bhopal Master Plan Ready, Awaits CM Mohan Yadav’s Nod

Draft Of Bhopal Master Plan Ready, Awaits CM Mohan Yadav’s Nod

Plan shaped by models from Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Draft Of Bhopal Master Plan Ready, Awaits CM Mohan Yadav’s Nod | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The draft of Bhopal Master Plan has been prepared after studying successful models such as Gujarat’s Town Planning Scheme (TPS), Haryana’s Licence Policy and Delhi’s wooded policy.

A detailed presentation has already been made before the Chief Secretary, who has given his approval. Now, officials from the Urban Development and Housing Department are preparing for the final presentation before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Once he gives the nod, the draft will be published to invite objections and suggestions from stakeholders.

A senior official of the Town and Country Planning department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the draft leans heavily on Gujarat’s TPS, where 60% of developed land is returned to farmers after acquisition, and only 40% is retained by the government to generate revenue by selling plots. Currently, Madhya Pradesh follows a 50:50 split between government and private parties.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit
Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit
Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families
Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families
PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata
PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata
Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall
Mumbai News: Goods Train Stall Near Ambernath Disrupts Central Railway Services; Commuters Face Delays Amid Rainfall
Read Also
MP Farmers Continue To Reel Under Fertiliser Shortage, Wait Outside Distribution Centre For 12 Hours...
article-image

The official said that a team was sent to Haryana to study its licence policy, which has proven effective in promoting urban development and attracting investment. Haryana’s model focuses on the e-bhoomi portal for land acquisition and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) policy.

Delhi’s wooded policy, aimed at protecting forests and expanding urban greenery, has also been incorporated.

Sources said that Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has reviewed the near-final draft. The government had earlier twice sent the plan back for revision. In this fresh draft, concerns from previous versions, such as placing the Upper Lake’s opposite side in the green belt, have been addressed. The revised plan ensures balanced urban growth while protecting environmentally sensitive areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Draft Of Bhopal Master Plan Ready, Awaits CM Mohan Yadav’s Nod

Draft Of Bhopal Master Plan Ready, Awaits CM Mohan Yadav’s Nod

Bhopal Power Cut September 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Mehta Market, Kamla Nagar, Kotra...

Bhopal Power Cut September 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Mehta Market, Kamla Nagar, Kotra...

Puja Special Train To Run 12 Trips Between Jabalpur And Delhi For Festive Travel Convenience

Puja Special Train To Run 12 Trips Between Jabalpur And Delhi For Festive Travel Convenience

MP Farmers Continue To Reel Under Fertiliser Shortage, Wait Outside Distribution Centre For 12 Hours...

MP Farmers Continue To Reel Under Fertiliser Shortage, Wait Outside Distribution Centre For 12 Hours...

Tragic! Speeding Car Kills ASI On Nagpur-Chhindwara Road; Driver Flees

Tragic! Speeding Car Kills ASI On Nagpur-Chhindwara Road; Driver Flees